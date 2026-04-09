Haryana CM Pushes for Swift Grievance Redressal in Samadhan Shivirs

Efforts to improve governance in Haryana took a significant step forward as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini conducted a high-level review meeting via video conferencing on Thursday. The focus was on the progress of Samadhan Shivirs, grievance redressal camps that are crucial to addressing citizen concerns.

The meeting underscored the importance of direct communication between citizens and government officials. Chief Minister Saini interacted with individuals from different districts, urging officials to resolve complaints with diligence and swiftness. These Samadhan Shivirs occur every Monday and Thursday in the offices of Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Officers throughout the state, offering an immediate platform for grievance resolution.

Statistics since the launch of the initiative on June 10, 2024, show that 78% of 1.5 lakh grievances have been resolved. However, the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over absent officials in certain districts, stressing that Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Magistrates must personally attend these camps and ensure swift action. Accountability is set to tighten with Friday meetings reviewing these initiatives under the chair of respective Deputy Commissioners.