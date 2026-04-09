Left Menu

Haryana CM Pushes for Swift Grievance Redressal in Samadhan Shivirs

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a video conference to review the Samadhan Shivirs' progress across the state. He emphasized prompt resolution of grievances, directing officials to prioritize pending cases. The campaign has resolved 78% of 1.5 lakh complaints since June 2024, with strict attendance mandates for officials during sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:37 IST
Haryana CM Pushes for Swift Grievance Redressal in Samadhan Shivirs
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/Haryana DIPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to improve governance in Haryana took a significant step forward as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini conducted a high-level review meeting via video conferencing on Thursday. The focus was on the progress of Samadhan Shivirs, grievance redressal camps that are crucial to addressing citizen concerns.

The meeting underscored the importance of direct communication between citizens and government officials. Chief Minister Saini interacted with individuals from different districts, urging officials to resolve complaints with diligence and swiftness. These Samadhan Shivirs occur every Monday and Thursday in the offices of Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Officers throughout the state, offering an immediate platform for grievance resolution.

Statistics since the launch of the initiative on June 10, 2024, show that 78% of 1.5 lakh grievances have been resolved. However, the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over absent officials in certain districts, stressing that Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Magistrates must personally attend these camps and ensure swift action. Accountability is set to tighten with Friday meetings reviewing these initiatives under the chair of respective Deputy Commissioners.

TRENDING

1
India-Mauritius Energy Pact: A Strategic Alliance Amid Global Crisis

India-Mauritius Energy Pact: A Strategic Alliance Amid Global Crisis

 Global
2
U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Middle East Peace Talks

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Middle East Peace Talks

 Global
3
Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes, reports AP.

Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epst...

 Global
4
Melania Trump Refutes Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Melania Trump Refutes Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026