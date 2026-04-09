European Police Dismantle Lucrative Migrant Smuggling Ring
European police have dismantled a migrant smuggling network that transported individuals from Vietnam through the EU to Britain. This illicit operation, led by a high-level organizer, earned up to 3 million euros by charging migrants up to 22,000 euros for the journey. The operation involved several European countries.
- Country:
- Netherlands
In a significant crackdown, European police have successfully dismantled a major migrant smuggling network that facilitated travel from Vietnam across the EU to Britain, generating an estimated 3 million euros.
Authorities arrested eight individuals, including the alleged ringleader of the operation, in France, Germany, and Hungary. This network, specifically targeting Vietnamese nationals seeking passage to Britain, enabled migrants to traverse multiple countries.
The organized crime syndicate operated with efficiency, taking advantage of digital platforms to hide activities and promote services. Despite the challenge, the coordinated efforts of European law enforcement highlight the region's commitment to combating such criminal enterprises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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