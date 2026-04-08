High Court Reviews Petition Against Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Remarks

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision concerning a petition challenging a Sambhal Court's rejection of an application to file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged controversial remarks in 2025.

The issue arose when Gandhi supposedly made a statement during the AICC office inauguration criticizing the BJP, the RSS, and the state. The petitioner, Simran Gupta, claims that his comments were seditious and aimed at disrupting the country's stability.

After hearing the arguments from Gupta and the state government, Justice Vikram D Chauhan chose to reserve his judgment, leaving the matter pending a final decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)