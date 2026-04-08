Congress Leader Pawan Khera Seeks Anticipatory Bail Amidst Allegations Against Assam CM

Congress leader Pawan Khera has sought anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court amid allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

Khera, the AICC Media and Publicity Department's chairman, is seeking bail in a case filed in Guwahati after accusing the CM's wife of having undisclosed assets. His claims were dismissed as 'false' by the Sarmas, prompting legal action.

The case comes as political tension rises ahead of the Assam elections, with Khera asserting his willingness to cooperate with authorities while accusing the state government of political intimidation.