Congress Leader Pawan Khera Seeks Anticipatory Bail Amidst Allegations Against Assam CM
Congress leader Pawan Khera has sought anticipatory bail from Telangana High Court following allegations against Assam CM's wife. He faces charges after his claims were dismissed as false. Khera, claiming to be law-abiding, aims to cooperate with authorities as tensions rise ahead of Assam polls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Pawan Khera has sought anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court amid allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.
Khera, the AICC Media and Publicity Department's chairman, is seeking bail in a case filed in Guwahati after accusing the CM's wife of having undisclosed assets. His claims were dismissed as 'false' by the Sarmas, prompting legal action.
The case comes as political tension rises ahead of the Assam elections, with Khera asserting his willingness to cooperate with authorities while accusing the state government of political intimidation.
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