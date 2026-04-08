Congress Leader Pawan Khera Seeks Bail Over Allegations on Assam CM's Wife
Pawan Khera, a Congress leader, has sought anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court, in response to a case filed by the Assam government over allegations against the wife of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Khera claims Sarma's wife has undeclared passports and foreign property. The petition filed lists Telangana government and the DCP Guwahati Crime Branch as respondents.
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Congress leader Pawan Khera has approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail following a case lodged by the Assam government. The case pertains to Khera's allegations against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Khera claims that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds multiple passports and possesses foreign properties that were reportedly not disclosed in the chief minister's election affidavit. The petition identifies Telangana government and DCP Guwahati Crime Branch as respondents. Filed on April 7, it requests bail preemptively should an arrest situation arise.
Previously, Assam police visited Khera's residence in Delhi intending to question him about the accusations. This development takes place amid a backdrop of political scrutiny and heightened tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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