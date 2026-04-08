Senior Doctor Scammed in Multi-Crore Online Trading Fraud

A senior medical practitioner, aged 75, has fallen prey to a massive online trading scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 12.31 crore. The victim, who remains unnamed, was drawn into the fraud by receiving an unsolicited message promising lucrative stock investments.

Police reports indicate that the doctor was added to a WhatsApp group after clicking a link from the message. The group, which appeared legitimate, was administrated by individuals posing as senior executives of a globally recognized financial firm. Members claimed to have ties to authorship in stock market dynamics, increasing the group's credibility.

Coerced into using a fraudulent trading application mimicking a reputable brand, the doctor shared personal and financial details, leading to hefty fund transfers into multiple bank accounts. Despite showing fabricated profits, the scam was laid bare when withdrawal requests were met with threats. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing to trace the culprits and recover the funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)