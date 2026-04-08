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J&K Legislative Assembly Prorogued after Eventful Budget Session

The Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir has been prorogued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after concluding an extensive Budget session. The session included 22 sittings spread over February, March, and April. It was officially wound up on April 7 under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:53 IST
J&K Legislative Assembly Prorogued after Eventful Budget Session
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Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Assembly has been prorogued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, officially concluding its Budget session. The thorough session began on February 2 and included notable financial discussions led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The assembly conducted twin daily sittings until February 20. After a five-week recess, it resumed on March 27, and was adjourned sine die by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on April 4.

In total, 22 sittings covered significant legislative and financial agendas over February, March, and April. The prorogation was executed under Section 18(2)(a) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, according to an official bulletin.

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