J&K Legislative Assembly Prorogued after Eventful Budget Session
The Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir has been prorogued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after concluding an extensive Budget session. The session included 22 sittings spread over February, March, and April. It was officially wound up on April 7 under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Assembly has been prorogued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, officially concluding its Budget session. The thorough session began on February 2 and included notable financial discussions led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
The assembly conducted twin daily sittings until February 20. After a five-week recess, it resumed on March 27, and was adjourned sine die by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on April 4.
In total, 22 sittings covered significant legislative and financial agendas over February, March, and April. The prorogation was executed under Section 18(2)(a) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, according to an official bulletin.
ALSO READ
Collective Responsibility: Omar Abdullah's Call for Social Change
Omar Abdullah Challenges Justification of US-Israel Conflict with Iran
J-K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha terminated services of two government employees for alleged links with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen: Sources.
Omar Abdullah Addresses Legislative Concerns in Kashmir
Omar Abdullah Advocates Swift Inquiry in Controversial Encounter