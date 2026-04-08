Omar Abdullah Challenges Justification of US-Israel Conflict with Iran
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the US and Israel for what he terms an 'unjust war' against Iran, questioning the necessity of hostilities that led to the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire has led to renewed diplomatic talks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold critique, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has openly questioned the justification behind the United States and Israel's actions against Iran, labeling the conflict as an 'unjust war.'
The strife has led to the temporary closure of the critical Strait of Hormuz, which has now reopened following a newly brokered ceasefire by Pakistan.
The ceasefire agreement facilitates the first diplomatic meeting between US and Iran representatives since March 1, scheduled for Friday in Islamabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omar Abdullah
- United States
- Iran
- Israel
- ceasefire
- Strait of Hormuz
- diplomacy
- conflict
- war
- peace