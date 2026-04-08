Left Menu

Collective Responsibility: Omar Abdullah's Call for Social Change

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the need for collective responsibility in tackling social issues such as drug addiction, mental health, and environmental protection. Speaking at an awareness program, he urged public participation alongside government efforts, highlighting civic responsibility and calling for empathy and collaboration to achieve societal improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:41 IST
Collective Responsibility: Omar Abdullah's Call for Social Change
responsibility
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for a shared responsibility between the government and the public to address vital social issues, including drug addiction, mental health, and environmental protection. Speaking at a divisional-level awareness program, he emphasized the importance of collective action for societal improvement.

Abdullah stressed that while tasks like building infrastructure fall under government jurisdiction, environmental safeguards and maintenance of public assets require active public involvement. He urged citizens to shoulder their civic duties and adopt responsible behavior for a better society, noting that global standards could be achieved with such cooperation.

Highlighting the ongoing stigma around mental health, Abdullah urged empathy and understanding, while advocating for everyone's role in combating drug abuse. He also proposed meaningful environmental contributions like tree planting, and encouraged students towards holistic development, affirming the potential for transformative change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mohammed Shami's Game-Changing Delivery: A Testament to Learning

Mohammed Shami's Game-Changing Delivery: A Testament to Learning

 India
2
Baltic States' Airspace Dilemma: A Warning from Russia

Baltic States' Airspace Dilemma: A Warning from Russia

 Russia
3
Deloitte and IIT Bombay Launch Quantum Facility to Transform Indian Industry

Deloitte and IIT Bombay Launch Quantum Facility to Transform Indian Industry

 India
4
Haryana Boosts Women's Role in Public Distribution System

Haryana Boosts Women's Role in Public Distribution System

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026