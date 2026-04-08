Collective Responsibility: Omar Abdullah's Call for Social Change

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for a shared responsibility between the government and the public to address vital social issues, including drug addiction, mental health, and environmental protection. Speaking at a divisional-level awareness program, he emphasized the importance of collective action for societal improvement.

Abdullah stressed that while tasks like building infrastructure fall under government jurisdiction, environmental safeguards and maintenance of public assets require active public involvement. He urged citizens to shoulder their civic duties and adopt responsible behavior for a better society, noting that global standards could be achieved with such cooperation.

Highlighting the ongoing stigma around mental health, Abdullah urged empathy and understanding, while advocating for everyone's role in combating drug abuse. He also proposed meaningful environmental contributions like tree planting, and encouraged students towards holistic development, affirming the potential for transformative change.

(With inputs from agencies.)