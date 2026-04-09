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Cliffside Drama: Anesthesiologist Convicted of Attempted Manslaughter in Hawaii

Gerhardt Konig, a Hawaii anesthesiologist, has been convicted of attempted manslaughter after trying to murder his wife during a hike. He planned to kill her but was interrupted by hikers. He claimed self-defense against his wife's alleged attack. The case highlighted their marital issues and infidelity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 09-04-2026 07:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 07:06 IST
Cliffside Drama: Anesthesiologist Convicted of Attempted Manslaughter in Hawaii
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic verdict from Honolulu, an anesthesiologist, Gerhardt Konig, was found guilty of attempted manslaughter following a cliffside incident where he allegedly tried to kill his wife. The incident, taking place on a beautiful yet remote trail, involved Konig attempting to push his wife off a cliff, and later resorting to a syringe and rock when the initial plan failed.

The jury's decision came after a day of deliberations, with Konig, 47, now facing up to 20 years in prison. A key figure in the courtroom was Konig's attorney, Thomas Otake, who argued his client acted in self-defense after being supposedly attacked by his wife during a weekend trip meant to celebrate her birthday.

Prosecutor Joel Garner depicted a premeditated act, emphasizing that Konig had multiple plans which all ended in his wife's death. The trial brought to light details of marital discord and allegations of an extramarital affair, with testimony livestreamed for public viewing. Despite the conviction, an appeal is planned, leaving the final outcome uncertain.

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