Mohan Majhi's Industrial Revolution Transforms Odisha's Economic Landscape

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has initiated a significant wave of industrial growth in the state by launching 36 projects with a combined investment of Rs 40,811 crore. This landmark move is set to generate 59,000 new jobs, reflecting a robust economic strategy focused on comprehensive development.

Among the projects, Majhi inaugurated 11 industrial units while also laying the foundation for 25 others, covering diverse sectors such as green energy, metals, textiles, and defence manufacturing. The announcement was made amidst a gathering of industry leaders, who were reassured of the state's commitment to provide necessary infrastructure.

Majhi noted that Odisha is shedding its image as a state full of potential and is becoming a hub of industrial activity. In a recent public address, he reinforced the government's intent to support and facilitate industrialists, a message echoed in his social media update following the Bhubaneswar ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)