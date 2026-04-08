Controversy Erupts Over Transfer of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Amidst Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate transfer of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, replacing him with senior IAS officer M Sai Kumar. This decision comes just two weeks before the state's assembly elections, raising concerns about its timing and intent.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has condemned the ECI's actions, labeling them as 'unilateral and political outreach'. Stalin argues that the ECI's decision signifies undue influence by the BJP and accuses the commission of compromising its impartiality, particularly as similar actions were not taken in other BJP-ruled states.

Stalin further stated that the ECI, designed to ensure fair elections, should refrain from partiality and maintain its neutrality as intended by the constitution's founders. He warned that these actions risk damaging the credibility of the election process in Tamil Nadu.