Global Energy Player Sunda Energy Moves Into NZ in Taranaki Acquisition

New Zealand’s petroleum sector has received a significant vote of confidence, with London-listed Sunda Energy announcing the acquisition of Matahio Energy’s domestic assets in a deal that underscores growing international interest in the country’s energy potential.

Resources Minister Shane Jones has welcomed the transaction, describing it as a “clear signal” that global investors are once again recognising the value of New Zealand’s oil and gas resources—particularly at a time when energy security and supply constraints are front of mind.

Strategic Acquisition Targets Proven Taranaki Assets

The agreement covers Matahio Energy’s established onshore operations in the Taranaki region, long regarded as the backbone of New Zealand’s petroleum industry. The assets include the producing Cheal, Cheal East, and Sidewinder oil and gas fields, alongside the Puka exploration permit, which offers additional upside potential.

These fields are not greenfield prospects but mature, revenue-generating assets supported by existing infrastructure and an experienced local workforce—making them highly attractive to international operators seeking near-term production and lower development risk.

Industry analysts note that such acquisitions are increasingly favoured globally, as companies look to balance exploration risk with immediate output, especially amid tightening energy markets.

Renewed International Confidence in New Zealand Energy

Minister Jones emphasised that the deal aligns with the Government’s broader push to reinvigorate the petroleum sector, which has faced declining investment and exploration activity in recent years.

“This is exactly the kind of transaction we want to see,” Mr Jones said. “It demonstrates that New Zealand remains an attractive destination for international capital, with investors willing to back proven assets while bringing fresh expertise and ambition into the sector.”

The entry of Sunda Energy—a company listed on the London Stock Exchange and focused on gas exploration and production—is particularly significant. Gas is increasingly viewed as a critical transitional fuel, supporting electricity generation and industrial demand while renewable capacity continues to scale.

Addressing Declining Gas Supply and Energy Security

New Zealand has been grappling with a tightening domestic gas supply, driven by declining reserves, reduced exploration activity, and increased demand from industry and electricity generation.

Experts estimate that domestic gas production has fallen in recent years, raising concerns about:

Rising energy costs for businesses and households

Increased reliance on imported fuels

Pressure on electricity generation during peak demand periods

In this context, the acquisition is expected to play a role in stabilising supply by:

Sustaining production from existing fields

Unlocking incremental output through operational improvements

Advancing exploration in the Puka permit area

“More than ever, a secure and productive petroleum sector matters for New Zealand’s economic resilience,” Mr Jones said. “This investment supports that goal while reinforcing Taranaki’s role as the country’s energy hub.”

Regulatory Pathway and Next Steps

Before the transaction can be finalised, Sunda Energy must obtain change-of-control approvals from New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals (NZP&M), the sector’s regulatory authority. This process ensures that the incoming operator meets the required technical, financial, and environmental standards.

If approvals are granted, Sunda Energy will take over operations and is expected to bring new capital investment, operational efficiencies, and potentially expanded development plans.

Taranaki’s Continuing Role in Energy Transition

The deal also highlights the enduring importance of the Taranaki region, which has powered New Zealand’s oil and gas industry for decades. With established infrastructure, skilled labour, and a supportive ecosystem, the region remains central to both current energy needs and the broader transition strategy.

While New Zealand continues to pursue renewable energy targets, officials maintain that domestic gas production remains essential in the medium term to ensure reliability and affordability.

A Turning Point for the Sector?

The Matahio-Sunda transaction could mark a broader shift in sentiment toward New Zealand’s petroleum sector, which has seen mixed signals in recent years due to policy changes and global energy transitions.

“This is a positive indicator of where the sector could be heading,” Mr Jones noted. “International investors are recognising the opportunities here, and that confidence is critical as we look to secure our energy future.”

With global energy markets evolving and demand for reliable transitional fuels rising, New Zealand’s ability to attract investment into established, lower-risk assets may prove crucial in balancing sustainability goals with economic and energy security needs.