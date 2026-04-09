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Dramatic Arrest: Police Lay Collapse on Cow Slaughter Suspect

In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police arrested an accused in a cow slaughter case following a gunfire exchange. One suspect, Bhura, was detained after being injured, while his associate fled. Bhura, with over 10 previous cases, was hospitalized. Police continue to search for the fugitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:05 IST
Dramatic Arrest: Police Lay Collapse on Cow Slaughter Suspect
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A high-stakes encounter unfolded in Shahjahanpur district when police intercepted two individuals linked to a cow slaughter case, leading to a dramatic arrest.

The confrontation occurred on Wednesday in the New Kakra area during a routine police check. The suspects, riding a motorcycle, attempted to evade capture but lost control, crashing shortly after.

In the ensuing scuffle, one suspect, identified as Bhura, opened fire on the police, triggering a quick response. Bhura sustained a leg injury and was promptly arrested, while his accomplice managed to escape. Bhura is linked to multiple criminal cases, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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