Dramatic Arrest: Police Lay Collapse on Cow Slaughter Suspect

A high-stakes encounter unfolded in Shahjahanpur district when police intercepted two individuals linked to a cow slaughter case, leading to a dramatic arrest.

The confrontation occurred on Wednesday in the New Kakra area during a routine police check. The suspects, riding a motorcycle, attempted to evade capture but lost control, crashing shortly after.

In the ensuing scuffle, one suspect, identified as Bhura, opened fire on the police, triggering a quick response. Bhura sustained a leg injury and was promptly arrested, while his accomplice managed to escape. Bhura is linked to multiple criminal cases, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)