Arsenal's Championship Quest Gains Momentum as Premier League Resumes

As the Premier League returns this weekend, Arsenal stands poised for its first championship in more than twenty years, reinvigorated by a key European victory. Arsenal defeated Sporting 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, bolstering their confidence after a wobbling domestic campaign marked by notable setbacks.

Despite trailing Manchester City by a single game advantage, Arsenal commands a nine-point lead. Meanwhile, City has surged in performance, steamrolling Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup and eyeing more victories as they face Chelsea this Sunday.

Elsewhere in the league, Liverpool braces for a pivotal match against Fulham, while Tottenham and new manager Roberto De Zerbi grapple with relegation threats. Manchester United continues its remarkable climb under interim manager Michael Carrick, aiming to solidify its top-five position when meeting Leeds United.

(With inputs from agencies.)