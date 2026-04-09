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High Court Upholds Fugitive Status of UK's Sanjay Bhandari

The Delhi High Court has upheld a trial court's decision declaring UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari a 'fugitive economic offender' in a money laundering case. This ruling enables the Enforcement Directorate to confiscate his assets. Bhandari remains in the UK, protected by a court decision against extradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:22 IST
High Court Upholds Fugitive Status of UK's Sanjay Bhandari
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  • India

The Delhi High Court reaffirmed the trial court's decision to label UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari as a 'fugitive economic offender' linked to a money laundering case. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna announced the dismissal of Bhandari's appeal.

Initially declared a fugitive on July 5, 2025, the declaration allows the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to seize all of Bhandari's assets, valued at crores. The court's judgment follows a UK court's denial of his extradition to India.

Bhandari's legal team argued against the 'fugitive' status, citing his legal residency in the UK. However, the trial court emphasized that failed extradition does not exempt him from accountability under Indian laws. Bhandari escaped to London in 2016 following an I-T department raid in Delhi. The ED began legal proceedings against him in 2020 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, amid allegations of links to businessman Robert Vadra.

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