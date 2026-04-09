Duo Nabbed for Illicit LPG Trade in Dasuya

Two men were apprehended in Dasuya for allegedly siphoning liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from tankers and selling it illegally.

The individuals, identified as Mandeep Singh and Tarlochan Singh, were caught during a police raid near Gurdwara Takkar Sahib. Authorities found two LPG tankers and evidence of the illicit activity.

This operation posed a high risk of accidents. Two cylinders were seized during the raid. Legal proceedings are in progress under relevant legislation as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)