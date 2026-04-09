Left Menu

Duo Nabbed for Illicit LPG Trade in Dasuya

Mandeep and Tarlochan Singh, both residents of Dasuya, were arrested for allegedly stealing LPG from tankers to sell illegally. The police orchestrated a raid leading to the confiscation of two flouted cylinders. The operation was deemed hazardous, risking significant accidents. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:37 IST
Duo Nabbed for Illicit LPG Trade in Dasuya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were apprehended in Dasuya for allegedly siphoning liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from tankers and selling it illegally.

The individuals, identified as Mandeep Singh and Tarlochan Singh, were caught during a police raid near Gurdwara Takkar Sahib. Authorities found two LPG tankers and evidence of the illicit activity.

This operation posed a high risk of accidents. Two cylinders were seized during the raid. Legal proceedings are in progress under relevant legislation as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Delhi Man Dies Opposing Petrol Theft

Tragedy Strikes: Delhi Man Dies Opposing Petrol Theft

 India
2
Indian Trade Delegation Heads to Washington for Key Talks

Indian Trade Delegation Heads to Washington for Key Talks

 Global
3
Sikkim School Bans Personal Reels During Duty Hours

Sikkim School Bans Personal Reels During Duty Hours

 India
4
Amazon Expands Pharmacy Services with Eli Lilly Weight-Loss Pill

Amazon Expands Pharmacy Services with Eli Lilly Weight-Loss Pill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026