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Punjab CM Mann Pledges Compensation for Crop Damage Amidst Inclement Weather

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the government will conduct crop loss assessments to compensate farmers affected by recent inclement weather. A special Vidhan Sabha session will address amendments to the sacrilege act. Mann also responded to criticism from sidelined AAP leader Raghav Chadha and addressed recent police actions regarding the Chandigarh blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:38 IST
Punjab CM Mann Pledges Compensation for Crop Damage Amidst Inclement Weather
Mann
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  • India

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured reporters that the state government has initiated a crop loss assessment to measure damage from recent severe weather. He emphasized that farmers affected by the rains and hailstorms will receive compensation.

Mann also announced a special Vidhan Sabha session scheduled for April 13 to amend the Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, reinforcing the government's zero-tolerance stance on sacrilege. This follows his recent assertions to spare no one guilty of 'beadbi'.

Addressing criticisms from sidelined AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Mann dismissed the relevance of Chadha's recent comments. He also highlighted police efficiency in dealing with the recent Chandigarh blast incident and reaffirmed his zero-tolerance policy on drug-related issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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