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Unraveling the LeT Network: Court Remands Five in Police Custody

Five operatives, including two Pakistani nationals, were remanded in 10-day police custody in Srinagar on links to the Lashkar-e-Taiba network. This interstate module, led by Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, was dismantled after 16 years of operations, following the previous 'Al Falah' bust linked to the Red Fort blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:21 IST
Unraveling the LeT Network: Court Remands Five in Police Custody
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  • India

On Wednesday, a local court ordered the remand of five operatives with ties to the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) into police custody for 10 days in Srinagar. This group includes two Pakistani nationals and three local supporters. The arrest followed the busting of an interstate LeT module.

The dismantling of this network was led by Pakistani terrorist Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who evaded capture for 16 years, successfully setting up operations beyond the Union Territory. Another Pakistani, Usman alias Khubaib, and residents Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid Bhat, and Ghulam Mohammad Mir were arrested. A probe is ongoing to uncover more associates.

This operation, monitored by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat who camped in Srinagar, uncovered LeT's financial web. Raids across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Haryana yielded weapons and electronic gadgets. The investigation reveals extensive use of forged documents, facilitating a foreign terrorist's illicit travel abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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