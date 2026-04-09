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Deceased Man's Land Sold in Shocking Property Fraud

The property of a deceased man, Surajpal, was allegedly sold 15 months after his death in Rasidpur village. Authorities are investigating claims that documents were manipulated to facilitate the illegal sale. The incident came to light when new 'owners' attempted to harvest crops, leading to a family dispute. Official inquiries are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:09 IST
Deceased Man's Land Sold in Shocking Property Fraud
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  • Country:
  • India

The property of a man from Rasidpur village was allegedly sold fraudulently nearly 15 months after his death, triggering a police and administrative investigation, officials have reported.

The deceased, identified as Surajpal, passed away on January 18, 2023. Allegations suggest that his land was sold on December 21, 2024, after document manipulation. The named buyers of the land are Nitesh Pratap Singh and Pankaj Singh Chauhan.

The incident was uncovered when the two men and their associates attempted to harvest a wheat crop on the land, leading to a confrontation with Surajpal's family. Authorities are examining how the land registry was processed under a deceased individual's name, with local officials promising strict action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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