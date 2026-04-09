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81 Years On: East Turkistan's Unyielding Fight for Sovereignty

The East Turkistan National Movement commemorated the 81st anniversary of their national army's formation, highlighting historical and ongoing struggles for self-governance. They accuse China of colonial occupation and vow to restore their independence, while China denies repression claims, attributing its policies to anti-extremism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:58 IST
81 Years On: East Turkistan's Unyielding Fight for Sovereignty
The East Turkistan National Movement commemorates the 81st anniversary of the East Turkistan National Army Memorial Day. (Photo: X/@ETNational). Image Credit: ANI
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The East Turkistan National Movement recently observed the 81st anniversary of the East Turkistan National Army Memorial Day, a poignant reminder of their ongoing fight for sovereignty. Through a social media post on platform X, the movement traced the origins of their army back to 1945, when it was initially formed by the East Turkistan Republic to safeguard national sovereignty and independence. Today, the movement's calls for regional sovereignty remain unchanged.

The movement's post further alleged that on December 22, 1949, the Chinese government overthrew the republic and disbanded the army, initiating what it terms a prolonged period of colonial occupation. It criticized China's policies in Xinjiang, claiming they amounted to acts of genocide and repression, leaving its people defenceless without a national military support.

In a solemn tribute, the group honored former soldiers of the East Turkistan National Army and restated its pledge to restore the region's independence. "We pay homage to our forebears and reaffirm our steadfast commitment to ending China's colonization, genocide, and occupation in East Turkistan," the post declared. Despite China's contention that Xinjiang is an inseparable part of its territory, marked efforts by the Uyghur and other Turkic communities persist, seeking greater autonomy or even independence amid international concerns over cultural and human rights issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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