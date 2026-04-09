Historic Turnout in Assam: A Landmark Election to Safeguard Culture and Identity

The assembly elections in Assam concluded with a record-breaking voter turnout of 85.21%, surpassing the 2021 figure of 82.04%. This significant participation is viewed as a landmark moment in Assam's political landscape, highlighting the electorate's determination to safeguard their cultural values and identity.

In several constituencies, primarily minority-dominated, voter engagement exceeded 90%, reflecting strong public involvement in the electoral process. The highest turnout was recorded in Dalgaon at 95.53%, juxtaposed by New Guwahati's 72.05%, according to election officials. A total of 722 candidates are competing, primarily between the BJP-led coalition and the Congress-led opposition.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the high turnout as historic, emphasizing the election's importance in protecting Assam's cultural heritage. Congress President Gaurav Gogoi expressed gratitude for the unprecedented voter turnout, urging the Election Commission for a fair vote count. The polls were held in 31,490 stations across 35 districts, reflecting Assam's heightened political engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)