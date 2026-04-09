Supreme Court Advocates for Inclusive Temple Access in Landmark Hearing

In a landmark hearing, the Supreme Court stressed the importance of ensuring access to all Hindu temples and 'maths,' warning against societal division that could arise from exclusionary practices. A nine-judge Constitution bench discussed religious freedom, highlighting concerns regarding the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, where discrimination against women has been contested.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with a panel of justices, underscored the adverse effects on Hinduism if temple access were limited to specific denominations. The focus remained on keeping religions unfragmented amidst ongoing debates about the scope and extent of religious freedom for different faiths. Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan argued for permissive rights for denominational temples, yet faced scrutiny from justices emphasizing inclusivity.

Cases like Venkataramana Devaru were cited, with Devaru judgment previously upholding the Madras Temple Entry Authorisation Act. The Court deliberated on seven questions related to religious freedom, following earlier rulings that addressed women's entry into the Sabarimala Temple, aiming to assess broader implications on religious practices.