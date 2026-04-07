Sabarimala: Political Standoff as Supreme Court Resumes Hearings
Ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala, the BJP criticizes the ruling LDF and opposition UDF for reversing their stance on the Sabarimala issue, involving women's entry to the temple. As a Constitution bench begins hearings, BJP emphasizes its consistent support for traditional beliefs and urges the withdrawal of related legal cases.
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In a heated political atmosphere, the BJP in Kerala has sharply criticized both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF over their stance reversal on the contentious Sabarimala issue, just as assembly elections loom.
During a press conference, state BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar questioned the motivation behind the perceived U-turn by the LDF and UDF concerning the entry of young women into the sacred hill shrine. He called for the immediate withdrawal of over 3,000 cases against protesters.
Coinciding with these developments, a nine-judge Supreme Court bench begins hearings on issues related to women's discrimination at religious sites, with the BJP maintaining its consistent support for the faith of Sabarimala devotees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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