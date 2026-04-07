Left Menu

Sabarimala: Political Standoff as Supreme Court Resumes Hearings

Ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala, the BJP criticizes the ruling LDF and opposition UDF for reversing their stance on the Sabarimala issue, involving women's entry to the temple. As a Constitution bench begins hearings, BJP emphasizes its consistent support for traditional beliefs and urges the withdrawal of related legal cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:27 IST
Sabarimala: Political Standoff as Supreme Court Resumes Hearings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political atmosphere, the BJP in Kerala has sharply criticized both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF over their stance reversal on the contentious Sabarimala issue, just as assembly elections loom.

During a press conference, state BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar questioned the motivation behind the perceived U-turn by the LDF and UDF concerning the entry of young women into the sacred hill shrine. He called for the immediate withdrawal of over 3,000 cases against protesters.

Coinciding with these developments, a nine-judge Supreme Court bench begins hearings on issues related to women's discrimination at religious sites, with the BJP maintaining its consistent support for the faith of Sabarimala devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress vs. Assam: Pawan Khera's Allegations Stir Political Storm

Congress vs. Assam: Pawan Khera's Allegations Stir Political Storm

 India
2
Rajnath Singh's Fiery Attack on Mamata Banerjee: Politics and Promises

Rajnath Singh's Fiery Attack on Mamata Banerjee: Politics and Promises

 India
3
Assam CM Hits Back at Congress Over Allegations

Assam CM Hits Back at Congress Over Allegations

 India
4
Cameroonian Soldiers Fall Prey in Ukraine Conflict: Russia Confirms Deaths

Cameroonian Soldiers Fall Prey in Ukraine Conflict: Russia Confirms Deaths

 Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026