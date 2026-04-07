Debating Faith: The Controversy of Women's Entry at Sabarimala Temple

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a significant case concerning the ban on women aged 10-50 entering the Sabarimala temple, raising critical questions about religious freedom and discrimination.

The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, contends that the restriction relates to religious belief and is beyond the scope of judicial review, although intervention is justified if public order, morality, or health are threatened.

As the court revisits the broader issue of discrimination in religious settings, this case touches on essential religious practices and their role in perpetuating social stereotypes and inequalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)