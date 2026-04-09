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Battle for Massajog Sarpanch: A Fight for Justice and Vision

Ashwini Deshmukh has entered the byelection fray for Massajog sarpanch, following her husband Santosh Deshmukh's murder. Her nomination faces competition from Swaroopanand Deshmukh. Santosh was killed for resisting extortion from a wind power firm. Ashwini aims to carry forward his vision and tackle the village's water issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:38 IST
Battle for Massajog Sarpanch: A Fight for Justice and Vision
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  • India

Ashwini Deshmukh, widow of the late Santosh Deshmukh, officially filed her nomination for the upcoming Massajog sarpanch byelection on Thursday. The position became vacant following the tragic murder of her husband in December 2024.

The election will not go uncontested, as Swaroopanand Deshmukh has also announced his candidacy. Santosh Deshmukh, who served as the village's sarpanch in Kaij tehsil, was killed after opposing an extortion attempt against a wind power company. In connection with the crime, Walmik Karad, associated with then Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was apprehended.

Ashwini Deshmukh has pledged to fulfill her late husband's vision and tackle the pressing issue of the village's drinking water supply. The gram panchayat, which boasts 2,284 registered voters, will see polling on April 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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