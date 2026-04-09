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Dramatic Police Standoff Leads to Arrest in Murder Case

In northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh area, two men accused of murder were captured after a gunfire exchange with police. The suspects, linked to a stabbing that led to a man's death, were apprehended near Apeejay School. One suspect was injured during the shootout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:51 IST
Dramatic Police Standoff Leads to Arrest in Murder Case
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In a swift move by the police, two men suspected in a recent murder case were arrested after an intense exchange of gunfire in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh area.

According to a police statement, authorities were notified by BSA Hospital about a medico-legal case involving a man who had succumbed to stab injuries. In response, police formed multiple teams to track down the perpetrators.

A carefully orchestrated trap near Apeejay School led to the dramatic confrontation, during which the suspects opened fire but were successfully subdued and detained by the officers. One of the suspects ended up with bullet injuries to his legs, confirmed police reports.

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