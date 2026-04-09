Left Menu

Delhi Autorickshaw Driver Stabbed in Brutal Robbery, Three Arrested

An autorickshaw driver was killed during a robbery in Delhi near Minto Road. Police arrested three suspects after tracking their movements across Delhi and Haryana. The investigation used CCTV footage and local intelligence, leading to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and phone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:56 IST
Delhi Autorickshaw Driver Stabbed in Brutal Robbery, Three Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An autorickshaw driver was fatally stabbed during a robbery near Minto Road in Delhi, with police successfully apprehending three suspects following a manhunt, officials disclosed on Thursday.

Authorities announced that the incident was initially reported at roughly 5:30 am on April 5, when a PCR call informed police of an injured man near Shivaji Park bus stand. First responders discovered an unconscious man with stab wounds to the neck and chest, and he was declared dead at LNJP Hospital. A detailed examination confirmed multiple fatal wounds.

In a bid to solve the crime, police employed CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and local intelligence, recognizing that five men had boarded the autorickshaw near Nizamuddin railway station. After tracking them through various locations, police captured two suspects, Yogesh and Yogesh alias Rocky, from Palwal. A third accomplice, Somesh, was arrested in Delhi, leading to the recovery of the autorickshaw and the victim's phone, as they confessed to targeting commuters to fuel their drug addiction. Efforts are ongoing to capture two more suspects, Sonu and Vikram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Verdict: Navigating the Boundaries of Religious Denominational Rights in Hindu Temples

Supreme Verdict: Navigating the Boundaries of Religious Denominational Right...

 India
2
Grieving Mother Takes on TMC: Ratna Debnath Files Nomination for Panihati

Grieving Mother Takes on TMC: Ratna Debnath Files Nomination for Panihati

 India
3
Indian Vessel 'Green Asha' Secure in Port; Nationwide LPG Supply Stays Stable Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Indian Vessel 'Green Asha' Secure in Port; Nationwide LPG Supply Stays Stabl...

 India
4
Haryana's Swift Directive: Clear Backlogs in 15 Days

Haryana's Swift Directive: Clear Backlogs in 15 Days

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026