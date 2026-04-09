Delhi Autorickshaw Driver Stabbed in Brutal Robbery, Three Arrested

An autorickshaw driver was fatally stabbed during a robbery near Minto Road in Delhi, with police successfully apprehending three suspects following a manhunt, officials disclosed on Thursday.

Authorities announced that the incident was initially reported at roughly 5:30 am on April 5, when a PCR call informed police of an injured man near Shivaji Park bus stand. First responders discovered an unconscious man with stab wounds to the neck and chest, and he was declared dead at LNJP Hospital. A detailed examination confirmed multiple fatal wounds.

In a bid to solve the crime, police employed CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and local intelligence, recognizing that five men had boarded the autorickshaw near Nizamuddin railway station. After tracking them through various locations, police captured two suspects, Yogesh and Yogesh alias Rocky, from Palwal. A third accomplice, Somesh, was arrested in Delhi, leading to the recovery of the autorickshaw and the victim's phone, as they confessed to targeting commuters to fuel their drug addiction. Efforts are ongoing to capture two more suspects, Sonu and Vikram.

(With inputs from agencies.)