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Former IAS Officer Subodh Agarwal Arrested in Rajasthan Corruption Case

Retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in New Delhi for his involvement in a multi-crore corruption case related to the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan. The case involves fake certificates submitted during tenders. Several arrests, including senior officials, have been made in connection with this scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:00 IST
Former IAS Officer Subodh Agarwal Arrested in Rajasthan Corruption Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal in New Delhi, linking him to a multi-crore corruption scandal tied to the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan. ACB Director General of Police Govind Gupta confirmed the arrest during a press conference on Thursday.

In addition to Agarwal, a total of ten individuals have been arrested as part of this investigation, which centers around companies allegedly submitting forged documents during the tender process. Despite evidence of these fraudulent submissions by Ganpati Tubewells and Shyam Tubewells, involved officials failed to take stringent action.

ACB is set to attach properties and auction vehicles of those with standing warrants, including Agarwal. The former officer had previously evaded arrest, even as a lookout notice was issued against him. He will be presented before a court following his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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