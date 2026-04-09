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Austria Urges Halt to Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Amid UN Concerns

Austria's foreign ministry urges Israel to halt attacks on civilian targets in Lebanon, emphasizing the protection of Austrian UN peacekeepers. Despite Austria's support for Israel in the EU, it stresses the humanitarian crisis and calls for a return to a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:08 IST
Austria Urges Halt to Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Amid UN Concerns
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Austria's foreign ministry on Thursday urged Israel to cease military attacks on civilian targets in Lebanon, emphasizing the protection of Austrian members of a U.N. peacekeeping force stationed there. Despite being one of Israel's staunchest supporters within the European Union, this call highlights Austria's growing concern over the escalating conflict.

The Israeli military operations represent the most intense strikes on Lebanon since the resurgence of conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah a month ago. Austria's plea aligns with similar sentiments from France, Britain, and the EU, who advocate extending a two-week truce between Iran and the U.S. to cover Lebanon.

Austria contributes approximately 160 soldiers to the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). With tasks such as transporting goods, repairing vehicles, and firefighting, their safety has been prioritized by the Austrian government amid the humanitarian crisis, which has displaced over one million people. The ministry emphasizes finding a path back to a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah before November 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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