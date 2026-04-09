Iran's Strategic Maneuvers: New Phase for Hormuz Management

Iran plans to elevate its management of the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, which was broadcasted on state television on Thursday.

Khamenei emphasized that Iran does not seek conflict; however, he affirmed that Tehran will not relinquish its rights. He underscored the unified nature of various resistance fronts in the region.

This announcement marks a significant development in Iran's approach to managing one of the world's most vital maritime corridors, reflecting its broader regional strategy.