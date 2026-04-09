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Iran's Strategic Maneuvers: New Phase for Hormuz Management

Iran is advancing its management of the crucial Strait of Hormuz into a new phase, as announced by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. While emphasizing no desire for conflict, Khamenei reiterated Iran's commitment to its rights and the unity of resistance fronts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:35 IST
Iran's Strategic Maneuvers: New Phase for Hormuz Management
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  • Egypt

Iran plans to elevate its management of the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, which was broadcasted on state television on Thursday.

Khamenei emphasized that Iran does not seek conflict; however, he affirmed that Tehran will not relinquish its rights. He underscored the unified nature of various resistance fronts in the region.

This announcement marks a significant development in Iran's approach to managing one of the world's most vital maritime corridors, reflecting its broader regional strategy.

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