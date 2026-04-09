Court Convicts Kuldeep for Electricity Theft with Rs 1.72 Lakh Fine

A man named Kuldeep was convicted of electricity theft by a Delhi court, which fined him Rs 1.72 lakh. The court's decision came after finding sufficient evidence of Kuldeep's involvement in power tapping from a BSES pole at his residence.

The conviction, based on a complaint by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, identified that the illegal act was committed without any authorized connection. During the inspection in August 2020, officials found no electricity meter and recorded video evidence supported numerous testimonies against Kuldeep.

Kuldeep admitted his wrongdoing in his court statement, affirming the theft accusations. Previous settlement of related complaints bolstered the prosecution's case. While the court imposed a cudgeling fine, it also allowed Kuldeep to appeal the sentence, pending which he was granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)