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Court Convicts Kuldeep for Electricity Theft with Rs 1.72 Lakh Fine

A Delhi court has convicted Kuldeep for electricity theft, fining him Rs 1.72 lakh. He was found tapping power illegally from a pole. Evidence and a video supported the charges. Kuldeep admitted the theft and had previous related charges. His sentence is suspended pending appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:11 IST
Court Convicts Kuldeep for Electricity Theft with Rs 1.72 Lakh Fine
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A man named Kuldeep was convicted of electricity theft by a Delhi court, which fined him Rs 1.72 lakh. The court's decision came after finding sufficient evidence of Kuldeep's involvement in power tapping from a BSES pole at his residence.

The conviction, based on a complaint by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, identified that the illegal act was committed without any authorized connection. During the inspection in August 2020, officials found no electricity meter and recorded video evidence supported numerous testimonies against Kuldeep.

Kuldeep admitted his wrongdoing in his court statement, affirming the theft accusations. Previous settlement of related complaints bolstered the prosecution's case. While the court imposed a cudgeling fine, it also allowed Kuldeep to appeal the sentence, pending which he was granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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