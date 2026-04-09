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Forest Guard Tragedy Highlights Ongoing Battle Against Illegal Sand Mining

The Supreme Court is set to hear an application concerning the death of a forest guard in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly run over by illegal sand miners. This incident forms part of a broader issue of illegal sand mining threatening endangered species in the National Chambal Sanctuary, involving multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:40 IST
Forest Guard Tragedy Highlights Ongoing Battle Against Illegal Sand Mining
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The Supreme Court has agreed to address an alarming case next week involving the death of a forest guard in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly by illegal sand miners. This case falls within a larger, ongoing court examination of illicit sand mining activities that jeopardize the National Chambal Sanctuary's ecosystem.

The case, which emerged from an incident where a guard was fatally injured after being run over, was brought to attention by the court-appointed amicus curiae. The Sanctuary, a critical habitat for endangered species like the gharial and Ganges river dolphin, spans 5,400 sq km across three states.

Recently, the Supreme Court criticized the Rajasthan government for facilitating illegal mining, highlighting the serious threat these activities pose to protected areas. The ongoing judicial proceedings aim to curb illegal operations and protect vulnerable wildlife habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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