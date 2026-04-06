BJP's Roadmap to 2047: A Vision for Viksit Bharat
Nitin Nabin, BJP national president, urged party members to dedicate themselves to achieving Prime Minister Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Addressing the party on its 47th Foundation Day, he highlighted the BJP's commitment, the influence of past leaders, and the continued expansion of the party.
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On the occasion of BJP's 47th Foundation Day, national president Nitin Nabin urged party members to work tirelessly towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
In his address, Nabin honored the sacrifices of past leaders and workers that contributed to making BJP the world's largest political party. He emphasized the party's commitment to its guiding principles rooted in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.
Nabin highlighted the influence of founding leaders like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, urging members to carry forward their legacy under PM Modi's leadership. He noted the trust the BJP has built among citizens through dedicated outreach efforts.
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