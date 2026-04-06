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BJP President Rallies Party for a Viksit Bharat by 2047

BJP National President Nitin Nabin called on members to commit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. On the 47th Foundation Day, he urged dedication to expand the party's reach. Comparing to Congress, Nabin emphasized BJP's resilience and referenced foundational leaders' philosophies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:16 IST
BJP President Rallies Party for a Viksit Bharat by 2047
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During a significant address on the 47th Foundation Day of the BJP, National President Nitin Nabin encouraged party workers and leaders to dedicate themselves to achieving the vision of a developed Bharat by 2047, a goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his speech, Nabin highlighted BJP's growth and resilience, contrasting it with the Congress party, and urged members to expand the party's influence by embodying the foundational principles of its early leaders. The BJP remains committed to its 'nation first' ethos and aims to stay undeterred by setbacks, according to Nabin.

He also introduced a new digital training campaign, the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Mahabhiyan 2026, to deepen the party's ideological reach. Nabin praised the dedication and sacrifices of party workers, particularly in states where they faced political violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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