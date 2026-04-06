BJP President Rallies Party for a Viksit Bharat by 2047

During a significant address on the 47th Foundation Day of the BJP, National President Nitin Nabin encouraged party workers and leaders to dedicate themselves to achieving the vision of a developed Bharat by 2047, a goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his speech, Nabin highlighted BJP's growth and resilience, contrasting it with the Congress party, and urged members to expand the party's influence by embodying the foundational principles of its early leaders. The BJP remains committed to its 'nation first' ethos and aims to stay undeterred by setbacks, according to Nabin.

He also introduced a new digital training campaign, the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Mahabhiyan 2026, to deepen the party's ideological reach. Nabin praised the dedication and sacrifices of party workers, particularly in states where they faced political violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)