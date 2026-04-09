DRI's 'Operation Dhahabu Blitz' Foils Major Gold Smuggling Attempt at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) carried out a major raid at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, successfully disrupting a gold smuggling operation.

The operation, termed 'Dhahabu Blitz', led to the arrest of 24 women attempting to smuggle 29.37 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 37.74 crore, according to an official report released on Thursday.

The operation followed specific intelligence indicating that women from Nairobi, Kenya were carrying concealed gold. Up to 25.10 kg of gold bars and 4.27 kg of gold jewelry were confiscated from their possession. According to officials, the syndicate meticulously trained the women to evade security checks, highlighting the sophistication of the smuggling network. Legal proceedings against the accused are underway, with efforts on to identify and apprehend the masterminds.

(With inputs from agencies.)