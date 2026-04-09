Robust Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful By-Election in Nagaland

The by-election in the Koridang assembly constituency of Nagaland's Mokokchung district recorded an impressive voter turnout of 82.21%, with 18,400 of the 22,382 registered voters casting their ballots. Voting hours on Thursday started at 7 a.m. and observed a steady increase in participation.

Some polling stations demonstrated near-total voter engagement, significantly Mangmetong II with 99.08%, followed closely by Mangmetong V at 98.56%. Conversely, stations like Alichen II registered a lower turnout of 15.30%.

Despite earlier acts of violence resulting in one death, multiple injuries, and property damage, the election day remained peaceful. Minor EVM malfunctions were promptly rectified. Results of this by-election, instigated by BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen's demise, will be announced on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)