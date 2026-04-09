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Robust Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful By-Election in Nagaland

The by-election in Nagaland's Koridang assembly constituency witnessed a significant voter turnout of 82.21% among 22,382 registered voters. Despite pre-poll violence, voting proceeded smoothly, with a few EVM glitches swiftly addressed. This election was prompted by the passing of BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen, with results expected on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:48 IST
Robust Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful By-Election in Nagaland
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The by-election in the Koridang assembly constituency of Nagaland's Mokokchung district recorded an impressive voter turnout of 82.21%, with 18,400 of the 22,382 registered voters casting their ballots. Voting hours on Thursday started at 7 a.m. and observed a steady increase in participation.

Some polling stations demonstrated near-total voter engagement, significantly Mangmetong II with 99.08%, followed closely by Mangmetong V at 98.56%. Conversely, stations like Alichen II registered a lower turnout of 15.30%.

Despite earlier acts of violence resulting in one death, multiple injuries, and property damage, the election day remained peaceful. Minor EVM malfunctions were promptly rectified. Results of this by-election, instigated by BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen's demise, will be announced on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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