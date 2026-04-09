Robust Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful By-Election in Nagaland
The by-election in Nagaland's Koridang assembly constituency witnessed a significant voter turnout of 82.21% among 22,382 registered voters. Despite pre-poll violence, voting proceeded smoothly, with a few EVM glitches swiftly addressed. This election was prompted by the passing of BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen, with results expected on May 4.
- Country:
- India
The by-election in the Koridang assembly constituency of Nagaland's Mokokchung district recorded an impressive voter turnout of 82.21%, with 18,400 of the 22,382 registered voters casting their ballots. Voting hours on Thursday started at 7 a.m. and observed a steady increase in participation.
Some polling stations demonstrated near-total voter engagement, significantly Mangmetong II with 99.08%, followed closely by Mangmetong V at 98.56%. Conversely, stations like Alichen II registered a lower turnout of 15.30%.
Despite earlier acts of violence resulting in one death, multiple injuries, and property damage, the election day remained peaceful. Minor EVM malfunctions were promptly rectified. Results of this by-election, instigated by BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen's demise, will be announced on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Bribery Controversy in Kerala's Palakkad Constituency
Election Observer Removed After Failing Basic Constituency Test
Tensions Flare in Mokokchung: Violence Erupts Ahead of Koridang Bypoll
Exciting Electoral Showdown Looms in Assam's Samaguri Constituency for 2026
Political Tensions Escalate in Ambalapuzha Constituency Amidst Controversial Allegations