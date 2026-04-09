Kerala's High Voter Turnout Reflects Robust Democratic Spirit

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday praised the voters for their spirited participation in the state's peaceful election process. In a Facebook post, Vijayan expressed his gratitude to all who voted, underlining their contribution to the democratic fabric of Kerala.

Vijayan noted the challenges posed by a short campaigning period and harsh summer conditions, but lauded the enthusiasm of political activists and the determination of voters who braved adverse weather to cast their ballots. He emphasized the significant turnout as a testament to Kerala's strong democratic values and commitment to national progress.

The Chief Minister also extended special appreciation to election officials, police, central forces, health workers, volunteers, and others, whose efforts ensured a smooth and incident-free election process across the state. As counting is scheduled for May 4, the LDF, UDF, and NDA are all striving for a foothold in Kerala's political landscape.