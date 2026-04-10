Judge Ema Aitken to Remain on Bench as Inquiry Finds Conduct Falls Short of Removal Threshold

A Judicial Conduct Panel has concluded that while Acting District Court Judge Ema Aitken committed a serious breach of constitutional principles, her actions do not meet the high legal threshold required for removal from office, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith announced today.

The findings bring closure to a closely watched inquiry into Judge Aitken’s conduct, reaffirming both the seriousness of judicial accountability and the safeguards that protect judicial independence in New Zealand’s legal system.

Serious Breach Identified, but Not ‘Misbehaviour’

According to the panel’s report, Judge Aitken’s actions constituted a significant breach of comity—a foundational principle that governs the relationship between the three branches of government: the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary.

Comity requires each branch to operate with mutual respect, restraint, and recognition of institutional boundaries, ensuring the balance of power remains intact within a democratic system.

“The Panel has found that Judge Aitken’s actions were a serious breach of comity,” Mr Goldsmith said. “This principle is essential to maintaining the proper functioning of government and public confidence in its institutions.”

Despite this finding, the panel determined that the conduct did not amount to ‘misbehaviour’, the legal standard required to trigger consideration of a judge’s removal from office.

Under New Zealand law, removal of a judge is reserved for the most serious cases, where conduct fundamentally undermines the ability to perform judicial duties or erodes public trust to an unacceptable degree.

High Threshold for Judicial Removal Reaffirmed

The decision underscores the deliberately high bar set for removing members of the judiciary—an important safeguard designed to protect judges from political pressure and preserve judicial independence.

Legal experts note that while breaches of conduct can be serious, the distinction between inappropriate behaviour and formal “misbehaviour” is critical in maintaining the rule of law.

“The panel’s conclusion reflects the balance between accountability and independence,” Mr Goldsmith said. “It ensures that concerns are taken seriously, while also protecting the integrity of the judicial system.”

As a result of the findings, Judge Aitken will continue serving as an Acting District Court Judge until the expiry of her current warrant in February 2027.

Judicial Conduct Panels Key to Public Confidence

The Minister emphasised the importance of Judicial Conduct Panels as a mechanism for maintaining transparency and trust in the justice system. These panels are convened to independently assess allegations of judicial misconduct and provide recommendations based on evidence and legal standards.

“I would like to thank all those who participated in this assessment, as well as the panel members for their service,” Mr Goldsmith said. “These processes are vital to ensuring ongoing public confidence in the judiciary.”

The inquiry process typically involves detailed examination of evidence, submissions from relevant parties, and careful legal analysis—reflecting the seriousness with which allegations against judicial officers are treated.

No Further Comment from Minister

Mr Goldsmith confirmed that he would not be making any further public comment on the matter, signalling the conclusion of the Government’s involvement following the panel’s findings.

The outcome is expected to prompt continued discussion within legal and constitutional circles about judicial conduct standards, the interpretation of comity, and the mechanisms available to address concerns without compromising judicial independence.

For now, the panel’s decision provides clarity: while the conduct in question was serious, it does not justify removal—reinforcing both accountability and restraint within New Zealand’s constitutional framework.