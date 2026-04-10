CPI(M) Criticizes Women's Reservation Legislation Strategy
The CPI(M) has urged the Indian government to hold comprehensive consultations regarding the proposed women's reservation legislation, which ties increased seats in Parliament and state assemblies to census and delimitation. The party supports women's reservation but objects to linking it with other political strategies.
- Country:
- India
The CPI(M) has voiced concerns over the Indian government's strategy to implement the women's reservation law, calling for broader consultations. It is concerned about linking the increase in seats for women to the upcoming census and delimitation exercise.
While the CPI(M) supports reserving one-third of legislative seats for women, it objects to delaying the process by intertwining it with the expansion of seats in Parliamentary and state bodies. The party criticized this approach as politically motivated and potentially delaying the empowerment of women in the upcoming elections.
Despite these concerns, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved draft bills associated with the legislation. These bills seek amendments to several laws to enable women's reservation by the 2029 elections, increasing Lok Sabha seats to 816 and reserving 273 for women. The CPI(M) has demanded discussions with all political stakeholders to ensure fair and timely implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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