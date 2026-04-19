Looming Debate: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Controversy in Parliament
The defeat of a bill promoting women's quota in legislatures has ignited a political firestorm, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticizing opposition parties for their role. The bill sought to increase Lok Sabha seats and ensure women's representation, but was met with strong opposition, drawing comparisons to historical epics.
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In a politically charged development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized members of the INDIA bloc for the failure of the Constitution amendment bill, which aimed to implement a women's quota in legislatures.
Adityanath accused the opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, and DMK, of being "anti-women," drawing parallels to the historical disrobing of Draupadi in the Mahabharata.
The bill, which sought to increase Lok Sabha seats to 816 and ensure 33 percent women's reservation, faced staunch opposition. The Modi government, however, has vowed to continue advocating for women's rights despite the setback in Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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