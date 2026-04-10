High Drama Unfolds as Allahabad HC Judge Resigns Amid Corruption Charges

In a dramatic turn of events, Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has resigned following allegations of corruption. The resignation effectively halts removal proceedings initiated against him in the Lok Sabha.

The resignation, submitted to the President on April 9, was announced by senior officials on Friday. By stepping down before impeachment, Justice Varma retains his pension entitlements. The allegations emerged after burnt currency notes were found at his official residence.

Justice Varma's decision comes after the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, recommended his removal based on a three-judge panel's findings. Despite Justice Varma's initial refusal to resign, the situation escalated when the Speaker organized a committee to probe the charges. The judge's swift resignation preempts any immediate parliamentary action, though potential legal proceedings could still follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)