Colombia's $4.39 Billion Tax Reform Faces Legislative Roadblocks

Colombia's government, led by Finance Minister German Avila, intends to introduce a $4.39 billion tax reform bill to Congress shortly. However, the divided nature of the legislature poses significant challenges to its passage.

According to Avila's conversation with Blu Radio, the scale of this proposal aligns with a previous financial bill rejected by Congress in December. The current legislative session, concluding in June, has seen President Gustavo Petro's fiscal efforts stall, with a new Congress set to begin in late July.

For Latin America's fourth-largest economy, facing a projected budget of 546.9 trillion pesos, addressing fiscal problems through increased tax revenues is crucial. The autonomous CARF highlights a significant fiscal shortfall this year, with revised deficit targets and potential ratings agency concerns looming large.

(With inputs from agencies.)