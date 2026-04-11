Left Menu

Colombia's $4.39 Billion Tax Reform Faces Legislative Roadblocks

Colombia's government plans to propose a $4.39 billion tax reform to Congress, a move deemed unlikely to pass due to legislative divisions. The plan follows a failed budget proposal and aims to address fiscal challenges. With a significant budget and fiscal deficit, taxing reforms become essential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:43 IST
Colombia's $4.39 Billion Tax Reform Faces Legislative Roadblocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombia's government, led by Finance Minister German Avila, intends to introduce a $4.39 billion tax reform bill to Congress shortly. However, the divided nature of the legislature poses significant challenges to its passage.

According to Avila's conversation with Blu Radio, the scale of this proposal aligns with a previous financial bill rejected by Congress in December. The current legislative session, concluding in June, has seen President Gustavo Petro's fiscal efforts stall, with a new Congress set to begin in late July.

For Latin America's fourth-largest economy, facing a projected budget of 546.9 trillion pesos, addressing fiscal problems through increased tax revenues is crucial. The autonomous CARF highlights a significant fiscal shortfall this year, with revised deficit targets and potential ratings agency concerns looming large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank Leaders Warned of Cyber Threats by New AI Model

Bank Leaders Warned of Cyber Threats by New AI Model

 Global
2
Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

 Global
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026