Supreme Court Demands Justice in Ghaziabad Child Rape-Murder Case

The Supreme Court has harshly criticized the Ghaziabad police for their insensitive handling of the investigation into the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl. The court summoned senior officials, including the police commissioner, to appear with case records, emphasizing the need for a court-monitored, time-bound probe, either by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or a central agency.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, voiced displeasure over the inadequate investigation by the state police. Senior lawyer N Hariharan, representing the victim's father, expressed outrage over video evidence and called for judicial intervention.

The bench noted violations, including a delayed FIR, negligent actions by two private hospitals, and a suspicious police encounter narrative. It ordered immediate issuance of notices to relevant parties and requested a report, while the identity of the victim and her family was urged to be protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)