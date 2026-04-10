Supreme Court Demands Justice in Ghaziabad Child Rape-Murder Case
The Supreme Court criticized Ghaziabad police for their mishandling of a rape and murder case involving a four-year-old girl. The court called for a time-bound investigation by an SIT or central agency. It expressed dismay over the state's insensitive approach, delayed FIR, and the child's mistreatment by hospitals.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has harshly criticized the Ghaziabad police for their insensitive handling of the investigation into the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl. The court summoned senior officials, including the police commissioner, to appear with case records, emphasizing the need for a court-monitored, time-bound probe, either by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or a central agency.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, voiced displeasure over the inadequate investigation by the state police. Senior lawyer N Hariharan, representing the victim's father, expressed outrage over video evidence and called for judicial intervention.
The bench noted violations, including a delayed FIR, negligent actions by two private hospitals, and a suspicious police encounter narrative. It ordered immediate issuance of notices to relevant parties and requested a report, while the identity of the victim and her family was urged to be protected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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