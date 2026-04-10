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Daring Nighttime Robbery Shakes East Delhi

Two unidentified assailants on motorcycles robbed a man and his grandfather of around Rs 1 lakh in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar. After a brief chase, the suspects fled, abandoning the stolen cash and a firearm. Police are investigating with CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:58 IST
Daring Nighttime Robbery Shakes East Delhi
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In a bold nighttime robbery, two unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants targeted a man and his grandfather in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar. The incident unfolded near a banquet hall in Joshi Colony around 10:30 pm on April 9.

The victims were returning home from the wholesale FMCG business they run in Noida, along with an employee, when confronted by the armed robbers. The attackers seized a bag containing approximately Rs 1 lakh in cash. A family member attempted to chase the suspects in a car, successfully hitting their motorcycle, but the duo escaped on foot.

During their getaway, the robbers fired shots into the air to deter pursuit, eventually abandoning both the stolen cash and the firearm. With an FIR registered and multiple police teams on the case, authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the suspects' identities and movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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