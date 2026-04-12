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Driving Safety Forward: Telangana's Commitment to Road Safety and Police Initiatives

Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy emphasised the importance of road safety at a recent event, advocating for the 'Arrive Alive' campaign and enforcing traffic rules. He stressed balancing enforcement with public awareness and inaugurated new police infrastructure to support these efforts, while addressing rising cybercrime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:44 IST
Driving Safety Forward: Telangana's Commitment to Road Safety and Police Initiatives
Telangana DGP
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent visit to the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate, Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy highlighted the critical importance of road safety enforcement balanced with public awareness initiatives. Speaking to officials, he prioritised reducing road accident fatalities through widespread public education and the effective implementation of the 'Arrive Alive' campaign.

Reddy's visit included inaugurating modern police infrastructure, including a housing complex and police station, to bolster local policing capabilities. He insisted on strict enforcement of seat belt and helmet use while calling for defensive driving training and stronger actions against drunk driving. Additionally, he encouraged using familial testimonies from road accident victims to underscore safety measures.

Furthermore, DGP Reddy addressed the rising threat of cybercrimes, urging officials to leverage technology for prevention. His visit also featured homage to tribal freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in Jodeghat, emphasising the cultural and historical value of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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