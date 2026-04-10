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Congress Candidate Faces Legal Battle Over Election Booth Assembly

Congress leader Shanimol Usman and over 50 party workers face legal action for allegedly assembling unlawfully outside a polling booth in Perumbalam. The incident, which violated local election restrictions, led to protests and police intervention. The Election Commission directed that a case be filed against those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:08 IST
Congress Candidate Faces Legal Battle Over Election Booth Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against Congress leader Shanimol Usman and over 50 party workers for allegedly unlawful assembly outside a polling booth in Perumbalam, as reported on Friday.

Usman, the Congress candidate for the Aroor constituency, allegedly violated election-related restrictions imposed by the district collector, which prohibit gatherings of more than five people.

The incident escalated when Usman attempted to access the polling booth after voting hours and led to protests from other political party members, prompting police intervention. The Election Commission has since directed the filing of a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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