Congress Candidate Faces Legal Battle Over Election Booth Assembly

Police have registered a case against Congress leader Shanimol Usman and over 50 party workers for allegedly unlawful assembly outside a polling booth in Perumbalam, as reported on Friday.

Usman, the Congress candidate for the Aroor constituency, allegedly violated election-related restrictions imposed by the district collector, which prohibit gatherings of more than five people.

The incident escalated when Usman attempted to access the polling booth after voting hours and led to protests from other political party members, prompting police intervention. The Election Commission has since directed the filing of a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)