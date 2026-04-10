Navigating the Future Battlefield: India's Leap into Multi-Domain Warfare

General Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff, has highlighted the necessity for the nation's military to transition into a more cohesive and technologically advanced fighting unit capable of operating across varied domains. Speaking at the 'Ran Samvad' seminar, he addressed the pressing need for adaptation in modern warfare.

In his address, General Chauhan pointed out that Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) are no longer mere buzzwords, but now a critical operational reality, fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence and data analytics. He noted that the seminar allowed active-duty officers to contribute to future warfare strategies, breaking from tradition where veterans often lead such discussions.

General Chauhan further explained the increasing significance of predictive technologies and the evolving nature of conflict, transcending traditional physical spaces to include cyber, cognitive, and other domains. The focus on effective multi-domain operations stresses the importance of global collaboration and developing institutional frameworks to address contemporary security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)