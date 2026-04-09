Navigating Modern Warfare: Insights from West Asia's Conflict

In a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi highlighted the transformative nature of modern warfare during his address at the 'Ran Samvad' forum on 'Maritime Forces -- Visualisation of Multi Domain Operation (MDO)'.

Admiral Tripathi emphasized that while it is too early to draw definitive conclusions, the Indian armed forces are meticulously observing the conflict to extract valuable insights for future operations. He remarked on the amplified vulnerability of military assets and the critical role that carrier battle groups play in maritime power projection amid hostile environments.

The Admiral underscored the complexity of the modern battle space, driven by rapid technological advancements. The Indian Navy, he noted, is adapting its strategies to incorporate integrated multi-domain operations, leveraging indigenous capabilities to enhance agility and operational effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)