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Cyber Con: How Old Coins Became a Trap for the Unwary

Nuh police apprehended Mohammad Saad, accused of operating a cyber fraud scheme involving old coins, spanning several states. His method involved Facebook ads luring victims with large sums for old coins, then extorting money. Significant defrauded amounts include Rs 108,000 from Tamil Nadu and Rs 31,000 from Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:35 IST
Cyber Con: How Old Coins Became a Trap for the Unwary
  • Country:
  • India

A cyber fraudster with a vast network across several states has been arrested by Nuh police for deceiving people with promises of hefty returns for old coins, police confirmed.

Identified as Mohammad Saad from Tigra village, the suspect allegedly used Facebook ads to lead victims into a trap, only to extort money from them under false pretenses before disappearing, the police stated.

So far, complaints reveal that Saad defrauded individuals from different states significantly, with transactions amounting to Rs 108,000 and Rs 31,000 from Tamil Nadu and Punjab respectively. Investigations continue as authorities gather more information on his victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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