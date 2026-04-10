Cyber Con: How Old Coins Became a Trap for the Unwary

A cyber fraudster with a vast network across several states has been arrested by Nuh police for deceiving people with promises of hefty returns for old coins, police confirmed.

Identified as Mohammad Saad from Tigra village, the suspect allegedly used Facebook ads to lead victims into a trap, only to extort money from them under false pretenses before disappearing, the police stated.

So far, complaints reveal that Saad defrauded individuals from different states significantly, with transactions amounting to Rs 108,000 and Rs 31,000 from Tamil Nadu and Punjab respectively. Investigations continue as authorities gather more information on his victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)